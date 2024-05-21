Blue Diamond Growers Applauds USDA's Announcement of the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program Funding Awards

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, a non-profit farmer-owned almond cooperative, welcomes USDA's announcement of the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP) funding awards and is pleased to announce it has been awarded $3 million in funding that provides essential support for Blue Diamond's export promotion initiatives. This critical funding will benefit thousands of California almond farmers and their suppliers through international market expansion.

70% of California's almonds are exported, making international sales an important source of value for the California almond industry, and Blue Diamond Growers has been active in export promotion for over 60 years. Global market development is a core component of Blue Diamond's growth strategy; the cooperative has a proven track record of opening and developing new markets around the world for value-added almond products to the direct benefit of the California almond industry. In total, Blue Diamond Growers has opened more than 100 markets and invests considerable resources in advertising, promoting, and selling to large food manufacturers and retailers.

"The award of this funding by USDA demonstrates its understanding of the essential role international marketing plays in the economic viability of our farmers and we are very grateful for that", stated Alicia Rockwell, Chief Government and Public Affairs Officer. With RAPP funding, Blue Diamond looks forward to continuing this important work to drive long-term positive impacts for California almond farmers.

Blue Diamond would like to thank the Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, USDA leadership, and congressional leaders for their efforts to establish this program and award funding to the California almond industry.

About Blue Diamond®

Blue Diamond Growers, a farmer-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 California almond farm families, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond® is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour and Almond Breeze® almondmilk and almondmilk creamers. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com or like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

