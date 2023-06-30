Blue Diamond Growers Appreciates Removal of India's Retaliatory Tariff on Almonds

News provided by

Blue Diamond Growers

30 Jun, 2023, 13:30 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers®, the world's leading almond marketer and processor of California almonds, appreciates the hard work by Speaker McCarthy, Senator Padilla, Congressman Costa, and USTR Ambassador Tai in negotiating this needed tariff relief for the industry's number one market.

Continue Reading

Blue Diamond takes pride in opening the Indian market to almonds many decades ago bringing the industry and Blue Diamond members strong returns over the years.  We value our direct and strong relationships with our customers in India and look forward to increasing the volume of almond trade, especially during this difficult time of depressed pricing for California almond growers.  Australia, a competitive growing region for almonds, continues to enjoy a 50% less duty on almonds through their FTA with India.  We will continue to encourage all avenues for opening trade through reduced or zero duty on almonds.

"The greatest benefit of this tariff relief will be to our customers who will enjoy almonds at a lower price.  We are grateful for Speaker McCarthy, Senator Padilla and Congressman Costa's ongoing support and leadership for agricultural trade." Alicia Rockwell, Chief Government Affairs Officer.

Blue Diamond Growers®, on behalf of its grower-owners and as the country's leading almond exporter, encourages Congress and the Administration to prioritize trade and the benefits it brings to worldwide economic vibrancy.

About Blue Diamond®
Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond® markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages,and ingredients, including Blue Diamond® Snack Almonds, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers

Also from this source

Blue Diamond and Brightseed Partner To Discover the Spectrum of Health-Benefiting Bioactive Compounds in California Almonds

Blue Diamond Growers Gears Up for National Almond Day

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.