Blue Diamond Growers Highlights Importance of US-Japan Trade Agreement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, a nonprofit grower-owned cooperative, celebrates the US-Japan Trade Agreement. This agreement further promotes trade between the two countries by removing harmful tariffs and providing an equal playing field for American goods like Blue Diamond Almonds™.

"We are excited for the new opportunities and market growth that will occur because of this trade agreement," said Mark Jansen, President and CEO for Blue Diamond Growers. "The US-Japan Trade Agreement provides equal access to the more than 127 million Japanese consumers."

Because California almonds are one of the top U.S. specialty crop exports, it is important to the industry to remove trade barriers, and equal trade opportunities are promoted. An agreement such as this provides additional certainty and economic stability to California almond growers and the more than 104,000 individuals the industry employs. On behalf of our 3,000 grower owners, Blue Diamond applauds the Trump administration for their determination and hard work in completing this important agreement and their support of United States Agriculture. We look forward to the implementation of this trade agreement.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers

Related Links

http://www.bluediamond.com

