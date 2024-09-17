Divert, Inc. and Blue Diamond Growers Announce Partnership to Transform Almond Processing Byproducts into Renewable Energy

Divert's new facility in Turlock, California will enable Blue Diamond to convert almond byproducts into renewable energy, bringing the state closer to its climate goals

WEST CONCORD, Mass. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Divert, Inc. , an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, and Blue Diamond Growers , a farmer-owned cooperative and the world's leading almond company, today announced a partnership to transform almond processing byproducts into renewable energy. Divert's advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure will enable Blue Diamond Growers to turn low-value almond byproducts into renewable energy, while also assisting California in reaching its 2045 net-zero carbon pollution goals.

"We are proud to join forces with a company like Blue Diamond Growers that shares our mission and commitment to sustainability," said Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder, Divert. "The organic byproducts from food processing have tremendous value that can be converted into renewable energy to power our communities. With California being the largest food manufacturer in the U.S., there is a real opportunity for the state to adopt the technologies and infrastructure for food processing that will have a positive impact on the climate crisis. We applaud Blue Diamond for being at the forefront of the industry in implementing solutions to better our world."

For decades, Blue Diamond and the almond industry have innovated ways to use all parts of the almond, leading to creations like almond flour, almond oil and almond protein powder. Divert's and Blue Diamond's partnership allows for this innovation to continue using almond processing byproducts. The material will be converted at Divert's Integrated Diversion & Energy Facility in Turlock, California into two beneficial byproducts - renewable energy to supply local homes and businesses, as well as soil amendment that allows for the nutrients to return to farmland thereby supporting further food growth.

"Blue Diamond's long history of furthering the use of almonds and almond byproducts is an important part of our sustainability story and why our almonds have a record of very low waste," said Dan Sonke, Head of Sustainability at Blue Diamond Growers. "This partnership with Divert is a way to continue our legacy of putting resources to their best and highest value for our farmer-owners and community."

In April 2023, Divert broke ground on its state-of-the-art facility in Turlock, the heart of agricultural production in the U.S. Once fully operational this year, the facility will be able to process 100,000 tons of wasted food each year from food manufacturers and other companies, and produce enough renewable energy to supply roughly 3,000 homes each year.

The facility will also help California food manufacturers and retailers comply with organic waste requirements in accordance with the state's Senate Bill 1383 (SB 1383) regarding organic waste reduction. This legislation requires large food waste generators to divert food waste from landfills through waste prevention or donation, and encourages the use of anaerobic digestion to create renewable energy.

For more information, please click here .

About Divert, Inc.

Divert, Inc. is an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™. Founded in 2007, the company creates advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure to eliminate wasted food, driving social and environmental impact. Divert provides an end-to-end solution that leverages data to prevent waste, facilitates edible food recovery to serve communities in need, and converts wasted food into renewable energy. Through this integrated approach to reducing wasted food - Prevent, Provide, Power™ - the company works with over 6,600 customer locations across the U.S. to reduce wasted food and positively impact people and the environment. Its customer base spans across industries and includes five Fortune 100 companies. For more information on Divert, Inc., please visit www.divertinc.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , X , Threads , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,600 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.BlueDiamond.com and follow the company on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers