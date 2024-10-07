Blue Diamond Growers to Receive Cal/OSHA Recognition for Exceptional Safety

The farmer-owned cooperative's Salida facility is one of only 63 sites in the state to receive the designation

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, a farmer-owned Cooperative and the world's leading almond marketer and processor, recently received the "Star Site" designation through Cal/OSHA's Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) at their Salida Facility. The designation recognizes employers who have voluntarily managed outstanding safety and health programs. Only 63 sites within the state, including Blue Diamond, share the "Star Site" title.

Blue Diamond, Salida manufacturing building

Beginning the formal process in 2023, Blue Diamond underwent the rigorous application to demonstrate exceptional safety at their Salida facility. This included numerous audits, formal interviews and a comprehensive review of their employee-driven program. As with all Star Site designees, the facility showed that their work-related injury and illness rates over the last three years (DART and TCIR) were 90 percent below industry average.

"Through our partnership with Cal/OSHA, we have elevated our safety program from best-in-class to world class," said Victor Gomez Terres, Blue Diamond Site Director of Salida. "Safety at Blue Diamond is team member-led, and this designation is a culmination of their incredible effort and commitment to keeping themselves and each other safe."

Blue Diamond's Salida facility has received and processed its farmers' almonds since 1969. Today, it is the largest almond receiving center in the world. With eight warehouses and multiple processing lines, millions of pounds of almonds are either received or shipped out of the facility on any given day. The Cooperative's ability to bring delicious, healthy products to the world would not be possible without its strong commitment to the health and safety of their 1,600 team members.

"Blue Diamond's success as the world's largest almond company hinges on the safety of our operations and the wellbeing of our team members. I am proud that this milestone achievement validates our commitment to safety culture," said Jeff Hatfield, SVP of Manufacturing for Blue Diamond.

Coinciding with October as National Manufacturing Month, the Cooperative will hold a formal celebration and flag raising ceremony to honor team members and their partnership with Cal/OSHA.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,600 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.BlueDiamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers