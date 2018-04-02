Blue Diamond Growers Welcomes Finalization of KORUS Renegotiation

KORUS has provided significant benefits to California's almond industry by removing or eliminating burdensome tariffs on almonds and almond products. Since implementation of the agreement, almond shipments from California have more than doubled in value from $83.3 million to $167.6 million. The continuation of KORUS will allow for further growth and expansion of California almonds into South Korea.

"With a growing surplus of agricultural products, such as almonds, it is essential that the United States look toward opportunities that enhance export markets and the country's competitive advantage," said Mark Jansen, CEO and President of Blue Diamond Growers. "By finalizing the renegotiation of KORUS, the United States reaffirms its commitment to trade."

Blue Diamond Growers extends a sincere thank you to the United States trade negotiators for their dedication in expediting the renegotiation. The cooperative believes free trade agreements, such as KORUS, are necessary for American industries to thrive in an increasingly competitive global marketplace. We look forward to the completion of future and ongoing negotiations of agreements, particularly the North American Free Trade (NAFTA) agreement.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,500 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-diamond-growers-welcomes-finalization-of-korus-renegotiation-300622538.html

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers

Related Links

http://www.bluediamond.com

