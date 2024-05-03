Blue Diamond Releases Statement of Support for Progress on Farm Bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, the largest almond processor and marketer, issued a statement of support following the release of two separate farm bill frameworks by the chairs of the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture Committees.

The Company issued the following statement:

"Blue Diamond applauds House Agriculture Committee Chairman Thompson and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Stabenow for their diligent work in moving the 2024 farm bill process forward. As a global brand and grower owned cooperative, programs supporting market access and crop insurance are vital to export expansion and production risk mitigation for family farms. The Farm Bill is a critical tool to ensuring U.S. food security for millions of Americans. We urge bipartisan collaboration as Congress moves through the process to ensure a farm bill is signed into law this year."

About Blue Diamond®

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 California almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond® is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour and Almond Breeze® almondmilk and almondmilk creamers. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com or like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers