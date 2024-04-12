Blue Diamond Releases Statement of Support for USDA's inclusion of Almond Products in WIC

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, the largest almond processor and marketer, put out a statement of support following the release of the revised Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) food packages. The revised program will allow for the inclusion of almond products as a qualified food package.

The Company issued the following statement:

"Blue Diamond supports the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) effort to revise the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) food packages to align more closely with U.S. Dietary Guidelines of Americans and better promote nutrition security.

Blue Diamond appreciates the inclusion of almond products as qualified food packages in the WIC final rule. Almonds are an important component of a healthy diet for Americans. This update will allow WIC participants to have broader access to food choices and nutrition. Almonds are a nutrient-dense food that can provide WIC participants with a wide-range of nutritional benefits. In particular, the inclusion of plant-based almondmilk can help promote nutritional security by meeting the dietary needs and preferences of WIC participants from all races and cultures, and from those who have dairy and soy allergies.

Blue Diamond thanks USDA for the WIC program revision and looks forward to supporting the program by producing high quality, nutritious and safe almond food packages for the WIC community."

About Blue Diamond®

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 California almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond® is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour and Almond Breeze® almondmilk and almondmilk creamers. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com or like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers