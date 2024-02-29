Steve Schult, Vice President of Global Supply Chain, Receives Food Logistics 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

Blue Diamond Growers executive recognized for outstanding contributions to global supply chains.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Food Logistics named Steve Schult, Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Blue Diamond Growers, the recipient of the 2024 Rock Stars of Supply Chain Award in the Lifetime Achievement category. The prestigious award recognizes the significant contributions made by Schult to global supply chains throughout his career.

Steve Schult, Vice President of Global Supply, Blue Diamond Growers

Beginning with eight years of service in the United States Coast Guard to roles within niche and large food companies, including Blue Diamond, Schult has spent his two-decade career building better, more efficient supply chains. His expertise and knack for innovation and problem solving has catapulted him into leadership positions at Blue Diamond and the state and federal government.

In his role as Vice President of Global Supply, Schult manages a highly integrated and complex supply chain, moving almonds from Blue Diamond's 3,000 grower farms to consumers and customers around the world. He has transformed the company's supply chain to be a "shipper of choice" providing fill-rates and on-time deliveries well-above industry standards and delivering the Cooperative $1 million in savings. Schult's leadership and expertise extends beyond Blue Diamond as he represents the Cooperative and the almond industry on the Federal Maritime Commission and the California Freight Advisory Committee. With 80% of the global supply of almonds produced in California and nearly 70% exported worldwide, these positions allow him to continually solve complex supply chain issues while supporting California farmers and food.

"Steve is an exemplary leader and advocate for resilient supply chains, manufacturing and California almonds," said Brian Barczak, Chief Global Supply Officer. "He is incredibly deserving of this award, and we are proud he is a part of the Blue Diamond team."

Food Logistics' Lifetime Achievement category holds two requirements: recipients must have at least 10 years of documented experience working in supply chain for the food and beverage industry and must also work for a consumer-packaged goods (CPG) company that has at least 5% of its cargo shipped in freight for both dry and refrigerated shipping. The award honors company leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the supply chain space and go above and beyond to improve food safety, enhance efficiency, and disrupt supply chain disruptions.

About Blue Diamond®

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 California almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond® is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour and Almond Breeze® almondmilk and almondmilk creamers. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com or like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

