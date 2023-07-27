Blue Diamond's New Honey Butter Almonds Hitting Shelves for a Limited Time Only

News provided by

Blue Diamond Growers

27 Jul, 2023, 17:01 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 6-ounce can of Chilé 'n Lime finishes its six-month rotation to store shelves, Blue Diamond Growers is replacing it with an all-new flavor, also available for a limited time. For the next six months, Honey Butter Flavored Almonds will be available at Walmart and the Blue Diamond Nut & Gift Shops, as well as through our online store at www.bluediamondstore.com/. Inspired by the popular Korean Honey Butter Chips, these snack almonds boast a velvety smooth blend of honey and buttery flavor.

Continue Reading
Blue Diamond Almonds rolls out new Honey Butter flavor.
Blue Diamond Almonds rolls out new Honey Butter flavor.

"We never stop innovating at Blue Diamond." said Maya Erwin, Vice President of Innovation and R&D, Blue Diamond Growers. "Honey Butter Almonds were proudly developed by Blue Diamond's R&D scientists to create the perfect flavor balance. Our goal is to ensure that our consumers never have to search outside our products to find every flavor category they crave. These snack almonds satisfy the sweet and salty flavor blend beloved by so many – but be sure to try them before they're swapped out for another exciting flavor!"

Honey Butter Almonds will be available through December 2023 in the iconic, 6-ounce can. As always, Blue Diamond almonds are an excellent choice for on-the-go snackers who wish to adhere to better-for-you options when it comes to snacking. Honey Butter Almonds are high in antioxidant Vitamin E, have 5g protein per serving, and are ketogenic and kosher certified.

Blue Diamond is a world-class leader in consumer trend analysis and flavor forecasting that leads to new products like Honey Butter Almonds and many other unique flavors within the Blue Diamond Growers snack almond line up. Check out all the Blue Diamond snack almond flavors on our website at www.bluediamond.com.

About Blue Diamond
Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers

Also from this source

Blue Diamond Growers Launches USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Grant Program

Blue Diamond Growers Appreciates Removal of India's Retaliatory Tariff on Almonds

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.