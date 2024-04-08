Blue Faery Awards Liver Cancer Research Grant

Dr. Peter Galle, Professor and Chairman at University Medical Center Mainz, wins a $25K grant

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association announces the annual Blue Faery Award (BFA) for Excellence in Liver Cancer Research. Primary liver cancer, also known as Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), is the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Blue Faery created the award to recognize medical professionals who do innovative HCC research.

Dr. Peter Galle

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Galle said, "I am truly honored to receive the Blue Faery Award. It is a great privilege to join the group of national and international HCC experts who previously received this prestigious award and a stimulus to continue to work for our patients with this deadly disease. In the end, it's not the tumor but the patient with the tumor we are fighting for."

Dr. Galle received his M.D. degree from Marburg University and his Ph.D. from Heidelberg University. Initially, he held a position as a postdoctoral fellow in Molecular Biology, followed by his Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology residency at the University Hospital of Heidelberg. In 1998, he became Director of the I. Medical Department in Mainz. He served as president of the German Society for Digestive Diseases, the International Liver Cancer Association, and the German Association for the Study of the Liver. Dr Galle's research focuses on the clinical and molecular aspects of HCC.

President Andrea Wilson Woods stated, "Dr. Galle is our third international award recipient, and his research improves the lives of all HCC patients. Liver cancer is one of the most common and deadliest cancers worldwide." Andrea started Blue Faery in honor of her sister Adrienne, who died of HCC at age 15. Blue Faery announces the winner on Adrienne's birthday. She would have turned 38 years old this year.

Blue Faery's mission is to prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers. Blue Faery provides free comprehensive patient education with its Patient Resource Guides for Liver Cancer. Blue Faery has three public education and awareness programs: Love Your Liver, The Truth About Liver Cancer, and You and Liver Cancer.

AstraZeneca funded this year's award.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association