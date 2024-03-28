Blue Goes Big: Blueprint Prep's AI MCAT Tutor Now Covers Entire MCAT Exam and Makes MCAT Prep More Efficient

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to leveraging advanced technology for enhanced learning experiences, Blueprint Prep is proud to announce a significant expansion in the capabilities of its AI-powered tutor, Blue. Initially launched to provide personalized support for the Critical Analysis and Reasoning Skills (CARS) Section of the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT), Blue has evolved into a comprehensive MCAT tutor offering increasing support for all sections of the MCAT, covering all the sciences.

An essential, yet time-consuming, task for all MCAT students involves extensively reviewing practice exams and determining which areas require further attention. This can take hours or days to complete. Blue personalizes and simplifies this process, streamlining a student's preparation by creating actionable review tasks and "lessons learned notes" in the student's Lessons Learned Journal (LLJ), resulting in more efficient and effective study sessions.

The premed community has already begun to reap the benefits of Blue's expanded capabilities.

"The AI tutor is very helpful! Also, the feature to have the AI tutor put together an LLJ based on our conversation is HUGE," remarks Blueprint MCAT student Hannah P.

Yashav P. said, "I love Blue! He is so helpful and he saves me so much time!"

On average, MCAT students dedicate about 300 hours to preparation. Students strive to maximize their time efficiency as they balance undergraduate studies, extracurriculars, and the pursuit of a strong GPA. Whether tackling the MCAT solo or as part of a Blueprint class, Blue adds a layer of tailored support around the clock, ensuring help is always available when students need it most.

"Integrating Blue with the Lessons Learned Journal means that learners can really make the most of their exams," said Lauren White, Director of Undergraduate Content. "Instead of coming up with and writing out what they've learned, Blue can help draft that LLJ entry so students can save time and get the most out of every question they do!"

Leveraging the latest sophisticated AI technology, trained and tested by Blueprint's team of instructors, tutors, and content experts, Blue has become an indispensable resource for students seeking a highly personalized and efficient study experience.

Another Blueprint MCAT student, Davis K., shared, "This is a complete game changer for my studying!"

With a history of industry-leading score increases, Blueprint Prep remains dedicated to improving how learners prepare for high-stakes exams. The expansion of Blue's capabilities is just the latest in Blueprint's ongoing efforts to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in education, ensuring that students have the most advanced tools at their fingertips.

To learn more about Blueprint's AI chatbot tutor, visit their website .

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and Qbanks for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as for residents, practicing physicians, PAs, and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines unparalleled expertise in content creation, engaging video production techniques, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled outcomes for its learners, including industry-leading score increases and pass rates for learners taking standardized entrance exams and licensure certification exams. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com.

SOURCE Blueprint Test Preparation