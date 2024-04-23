Blueprint Prep Unveils the First AI Tutor Chatbot for NP Board Prep

The AI-powered chatbot, Blue, will expand to Blueprint's Sarah Michelle NP Reviews brand to help future nurse practitioners pass their exams.

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep is proud to announce the groundbreaking release of "Blue," the first and only AI-powered chatbot custom-tailored to help students conquer their nurse practitioner (NP) board preparation.

Building on its success in helping premed students prepare for the MCAT , Blueprint has adapted its cutting-edge AI technology specifically for its Sarah Michelle NP Reviews brand. Now, NP students can chat with Blue for personalized guidance as they prepare for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) board exams.

The AI tutor has been rigorously trained by Blueprint's team of NP experts to help students arrive at the correct answer by asking step-by-step prompts to break down the question. After completing practice questions and exams, NP students now have the option to chat with Blue to understand why an answer is correct or incorrect and reinforce core concepts.

In short, Blue does more than simply provide answers—it guides students beyond memorization and towards a deeper understanding of why they answered a question correctly or incorrectly, teaching them how to approach any question on their actual exam.

Excitement is building among NP students, as beta testers have started incorporating Blue into their exam preparation. "I love this! I like how [the] AI tutor didn't just give me an explanation but asked me [a] question and prompted me to think about it before explaining. That is how I learn!" shared beta tester Michelle A.

Unique in the market, Blue differentiates itself from any competing solution by offering a personalized, interactive review session.

"Blueprint is committed to providing the most advanced and effective exam prep resources available, no matter the specialty or level of training," said Matt Riley, Blueprint CEO. "Blue has already redefined the way our premed learners approach their MCAT study sessions, and we're excited to bring the same innovative technology to our NP students preparing for their boards."

Blue enters the market at a time when the demand for NPs is rapidly climbing—according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , NPs are the fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. and are expected to increase 45% by 2032.

"The need for well-equipped NPs is greater than ever," noted Sarah Michelle, founder of SMNP Reviews. "We're constantly working to decrease barriers for students to reach their goal of becoming a real-deal NP, whether it's minimizing test anxiety or creating a study plan. Now, Blue is another accessible way to give students one-on-one support and make sure they are prepared and confident—not just for their exams, but also for the rest of their careers."

Blueprint Prep and SMNP Reviews invite all nurse practitioner students to take their preparation to the next level with Blue. This dynamic learning tool does more than review practice exams and Qbank practice sets—it teaches, mentors, and evolves with students, ensuring that every moment of studying is a step toward success.

To learn more about Blueprint's AI chatbot tutor for SMNP Reviews, please visit https://www.npreviews.com/ . To learn more about Blueprint MCAT's AI chatbot tutor for the MCAT, please visit https://blueprintprep.com/mcat .

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and Qbanks for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as for residents, practicing physicians, PAs, and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines unparalleled expertise in content creation, engaging video production techniques, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled outcomes for its learners, including industry-leading score increases and pass rates for learners taking standardized entrance exams and licensure certification exams. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com.

Trademarks and names of Sarah Michelle NP Reviews and Blueprint Prep are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Blueprint Test Preparation