Blue Guard® Blue Light Defense Formula is now in the Eye Care Section at Target

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Products announced today that its Blue Guard Eye Health supplement—a supplement created specifically to protect from blue light—is now available at Target.com and in the eye care section at all Target stores nationwide.

"With people spending more and more of their time looking at glowing screens on digital devices, we knew it was time for a product that protected everyone's eyes in a natural, healthy way," said Mark McGreevy, vice president of business development at Quest Products.

According to the Nielsen Company, the average American now spends 10.5 hours per day staring into a screen and absorbing blue light. This light radiates from smartphones, tablets, computer screens, TVs and LED lighting. Despite the eye's natural defenses, growing medical evidence suggests that overexposure to blue light can damage the retina and contribute to problems like macular degeneration, eye strain, headaches and even sleeplessness.

To prevent these issues, the Blue Guard Eye Health supplement contains Lutemax® 2020, a combination of natural lutein and zeaxanthin. Taken once per day, the supplement strengthens the macula and safeguards eyes from damage. Blue Guard is 100% GMO-free and made with sustainably grown ingredients, making the product a perfect fit for the Target shopper.

"Target shoppers are placing a greater focus on their health and wellness," said McGreevy. "This is our chance to help people keep their eyes safe today and for decades to come."

Look for Blue Guard in the eye care section of any Target store nationwide. To learn more about Blue Guard, visit BlueGuardHealth.com.

About Blue Guard Eye Health

Blue Guard Eye Health is backed by Quest Products, a leader in health products and consumer packaged goods. Quest's mission is to bring innovative and quality products directly to consumers' doors and to retail environments.

