Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen Announces Collaboration with Sesame Workshop™

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. is pleased to announce that Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen is now an official partner of Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street.

The Sesame Street and Blue Lizard line features Elmo on the mineral-based baby sunscreen and Cookie Monster on the mineral-based kids' product. Both products are available in color changing Smart Bottle™ or Smart Cap™ tubes, which turn pink (Elmo) or blue (Cookie Monster) in harmful UV light and, in turn, help teach children about the importance of re-application.

Blue Lizard is also a proud sponsor of three "Fun in the Sun" educational sun safety videos in Sesame Street's "Happy, Healthy Monsters" YouTube series. The "Fun in the Sun" videos will focus on general sun safety tips for children and their families, including sunscreen application, protective clothing, hydration and other helpful hints to add to their daily summer routines. The series launches the week of May 20th on Sesame Street's YouTube channel.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with Sesame Workshop to ensure that sun safety is a fun and engaging experience for children this summer and beyond," said John Petersen, Chief Commercial Officer at Crown Laboratories.

"Sesame Workshop's mission is to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, and we're pleased to collaborate with Blue Lizard on resources and content that will keep families happy and healthy," said Jennifer Ahearn, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Themed Entertainment, Sesame Workshop.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org.

About Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen is the #1 pediatrician recommended mineral-based sunscreen brand. Every Blue Lizard Sunscreen starts with the natural mineral Zinc Oxide to deliver serious sun protection that's gentle on sensitive skin. To help protect delicate reef ecosystems, the brand's newly-launched "We Love the Reef" line includes six sunscreens that are Oxybenzone-free and Octinoxate-free.

Blue Lizard's Baby sunscreen is designed for delicate skin. The broad spectrum SPF 30+ formula protects skin from 97% of the sun's burning rays and contains no chemical active ingredients, no parabens and no fragrances. The brand's Kids sunscreen provides head-to-toe broad spectrum sun protection with maximum water resistance, so it won't slow them down. The mineral-based sunscreen combines mineral and chemical UV protectors for water-resistant performance you can trust.

Born in Australia and made in the USA, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreens have been trusted by dermatologists for over 20 years.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown Laboratories, Inc., a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, therapeutic OTC and prescription skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. As an innovative company with key products such as the first FDA-cleared medical grade microneedling device, SkinPen®, Crown has enjoyed rapid growth and is poised to become a leader in Dermatology. Crown has a robust portfolio of therapeutic OTC skin care products, including Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen, PanOxyl® acne wash, Sarna® anti-itch lotion, Zeasorb® and Desenex® anti-fungal powders, Mineral Ice® pain-relieving gel, Keri® Lotion, and Vita Liberata sunless tanning and skin care beauty products. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for six consecutive years. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crownlaboratories.com

