Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen Expands Distribution into Canada

"As a global skin care company, expanding our reach into Canada is fundamental to our mission," said Steve Gallopo, Crown Laboratories' Vice President of Global OTC Sales & Marketing. "Our goal is to offer a portfolio of safe and effective scientific solutions for life-long healthy skin. Our Canadian customers can rest assured that Blue Lizard contains best-in-class formulas for quality sun protection, while also protecting the environment."

"For my patients, I know that using sunscreen starts with finding a product they really like at an approachable price point," said Toronto-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Julia Carroll. "I am thrilled that Blue Lizard is finally launching in Canada. It's a great option with cutting-edge formulas for people who need an effective, easy to use, and safe SPF for their daily routine."

Introduced to the USA in 2020, Blue Lizard's We Love the Reef SPF 50+ Baby and Sensitive lotion formulas quickly became family favorites across the nation. These sunscreen formulations include zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which are fully compliant with the reef-safe sunscreen legislation passed in Hawaii and Key West and meet the FDA's standards aimed at regulatory requirements to ensure sunscreen is safe and effective. Likewise, Blue Lizard's Sensitive Face SPF 30+ formulation is also reef-safe and includes hydrating hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich green tea extract, and caffeine.

Baby and Sensitive SPF 50+, and Sensitive Face SPF 30+ Lotions are now available for purchase online in Canada at Amazon.

About Blue Lizard

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen was born in Australia out of necessity. The harsh climate of extreme UV rays requires strong sun protection that you can depend on. For over 20 years, Blue Lizard has earned the trust of countless dermatologists and continues to deliver highly effective and safe mineral and mineral-based sunscreens for head-to-toe sun protection. Blue Lizard has completely omitted Oxybenzone and Octinoxate from its formulas, making the entire line of sunscreens reef-friendly. Featuring Smart Bottle and Smart Cap Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present, and reminds them to reapply. For more information, please visit BlueLizardSunscreen.com.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

