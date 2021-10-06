Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen Sheer Lotion Body Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ Wins 2021 Allure "Best Of Beauty" Award In The Best Mineral Sunscreen, Body Category

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, renowned for its quality sun-protection that is safe for consumers and the environment, is proud to announce that its Sheer Lotion for Body Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ is an Allure "Best of Beauty" Award recipient in the Best Mineral Sunscreen, Body category.

Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure "Best of Beauty" Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure's editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight and recommendations. Allure researches and tests thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year the award winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.

"We are honored to be recognized by Allure and for our newest formulation to receive the prestigious 'Best of Beauty' Award for the first time," said Steve Gallopo, Crown Laboratories' Vice President of Global Therapeutic Sales & Marketing. "There is an essential demand in the market for mineral sunscreens that are suitable for everyday use, and dry clear with a sheer finish. We are so proud of this product and are eager for Allure readers to love it as much as we do."

"It's always wonderful to hear that all the hard work our development teams put into bringing distinctiveness to our formulations pays off with market acceptance and accolades such as this," said Thomas Hitchcock, Ph.D., Crown Laboratories' Chief Science Officer. "Product innovation has always been, and continues to be, part of Blue Lizard's brand DNA and we are proud of the newest additions to our product portfolio."

In addition to the award-winning Sheer Lotion for Body, Blue Lizard is also available in a Sheer Lotion for Face formulation. Both of the Sheer Lotions are dermatologist recommended, contain zinc oxide for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, and a super blend of natural botanicals, antioxidants, vitamin E and shea butter, to nourish and moisturize skin. Their lightweight formulas rub in smooth and dry clear for sheer mineral sun protection that is water and sweat resistant up to 80 minutes.

About Blue Lizard

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen was born in Australia out of necessity. The harsh climate of extreme UV rays requires strong sun protection that you can depend on. For over 20 years, Blue Lizard has earned the trust of countless dermatologists and continues to deliver highly effective and safe mineral and mineral-based sunscreens for head-to-toe sun protection. For more information, please visit www.BlueLizardSunscreen.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Related Links

www.crownlaboratories.com

