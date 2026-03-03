Blue Monkey Beverage Debuts Rebrand as it Expands Nationally

News provided byBlue Monkey Beverage LLC
Mar 03, 2026, 14:32 ET
BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Monkey Beverage, the premium 55% sparkling juice, fruit juice, and coconut water company has unveiled a vibrant reimagining of its brand portfolio, highlighted by refreshed packaging. The move comes as the company accelerates U.S. retail expansion and strengthens its presence in the beverage aisle.
The refreshed packaging features a playful blue monkey illustration, prominent fruit imagery, and a larger logo, enhancing shelf visibility while clearly communicating the brand's real-fruit credentials.
"Bold tropical flavor isn't something we engineer, it's something we let speak for itself," said Steve Beck, CEO of Blue Monkey Beverage. "Because when the fruit is real, it doesn't need correction."
Built on the mission "Real Fruit. Done Right.", Blue Monkey delivers bold, authentic tropical flavor:
- Never from concentrate
- No added sugar
- No filler juices
- Non-GMO ingredients
Blue Monkey products begin with fruit, so every sip reflects the taste of fruit itself – pressed at its peak and handled with care.
Unlike sparkling waters that contain only a hint of fruit flavor, Blue Monkey's Sparkling Juice Drinks are made with real juice, delivering vibrant, naturally sweet tropical taste with refreshing carbonation.
Currently distributed across natural and specialty retailers on the West Coast, Blue Monkey is expanding nationally with new retail pilots and additional regional distribution planned in 2026.
Backed by private equity firms Boyne Capital and Fifth Ocean Capital, and led by CEO Steve Beck since 2025, Blue Monkey is focused on accelerating growth, driving innovation, and building a differentiated, clean-label beverage portfolio.
Blue Monkey Product Portfolio
Blue Monkey's portfolio spans four complementary beverage lines designed to perform across juice, sparkling beverage, and coconut water sets. All Blue Monkey products are shelf stable.
Sparkling Juice Drinks
- 55% real juice, 45% sparkling water
- Six flavors: lychee, guava, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, watermelon
Fruit Juice
- Made from real fruit, never from concentrate
- Four flavors: lychee, passion fruit, mango, watermelon
Sparkling Coconut Blend
- 95% coconut water + 5% real juice
- Four flavors: mango, key lime, watermelon, passion fruit
Original Coconut Water
- Sourced from coconuts picked at peak freshness
- Organic and Conventional
For more info, visit www.bluemonkeybeverage.com
