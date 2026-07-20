Blue Moon Challenges Fans to Take On Its Spiciest Orange Yet

Blue Moon teams up with Frank's RedHot® to launch a limited-edition spicy challenge, just in time for the hottest days of the year

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, Blue Moon drinkers have savored the brand's iconic orange garnish, the finishing touch that brings out the beer's smooth citrus notes and unpretentious flavor. This summer, they'll have to conquer it.

Don't be fooled — this isn't your average orange slice.

Blue Moon Spicy Orange Challenge

To put fans' taste buds to the test, the brand is introducing the Blue Moon Spicy Orange Challenge, a limited-edition experience that dares fans 21+ to take a bite of Blue Moon's spicy orange before taking their first refreshing sip of beer.

Inspired by consumers' growing appetite for spicy food experiences — and the fact that 90%* of Blue Moon drinkers say they like or love spicy foods — the challenge transforms the brand's iconic garnish into a playful test of heat tolerance.

"Most people know how well Blue Moon pairs with oranges, but not everybody knows how well Blue Moon pairs with spicy foods," said Elizabeth Hitch, VP of Marketing, Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "With this spicy orange garnish, we're bringing the heat straight to our fans so they can test out this elite pairing for themselves."

The challenge is simple: take a bite of the spicy orange, then see how little Blue Moon you need to drink while the spice lingers. The less you drink, the better you do.

Each challenge kit includes:

A dried Valencia orange slice coated with Frank's RedHot® Original Hot Sauce and ghost peppers, delivering a combination of delicious fiery heat, flavor and citrus that puts Blue Moon to the test by highlighting how it pairs perfectly with spicy foods.

A custom Blue Moon glass featuring measurement markers to track challenge performance by seeing how much Blue Moon you drink to beat the heat, so participants can compete against themselves or their friends.

A gift card that can be used towards a 6-pack of Blue Moon — because no Spicy Orange Challenge is complete without it.

A bottle of Frank's RedHot® Original Hot Sauce, to continue exploring how Blue Moon complements spice long after the challenge is complete.

And while the spicy orange slice may be the star of the challenge, it's only half the experience. With nearly 70%* of beer drinkers already choosing beer alongside spicy foods, it's safe to say that Blue Moon's creamy body, crafted with oats, pairs well with the heat and flavor.

Fans can get their hands on one of 100 Spicy Orange Challenge kits during two limited drops while supplies last: July 20 and July 27 at 12 p.m. ET, exclusively at Spicy Orange Challenge – Blue Moon Shop.

Challenge kits are one per person and priced at $19.95, a nod to Blue Moon's founding year, plus shipping and handling. Think you can handle the heat? The challenge is made for adults 21+.

Those looking to recreate the Spicy Orange Challenge can grab an orange slice, add a dash (or two) of Frank's RedHot® Original Hot Sauce and follow with Blue Moon. (Disclaimer: This at-home version differs from the official Spicy Orange Challenge experience and does not use the official challenge slice. Individual experiences may vary. Enjoy Responsibly.)

*Source: IPSOS Bar Community, May 2026.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands, including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy, to our value brands, like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Fever-Tree, among others, through license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, Molson Coors' ambition is to be the first choice for its people, its consumers and its customers, and Molson Coors' success depends on its ability to make its products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About Frank's RedHot®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot® adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot® is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision – To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Chante Sexton

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SOURCE Molson Coors (Blue Moon)