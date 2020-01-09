Blue Nile Shines Bright with Oracle Cloud Applications

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Nile, a leading online diamond jeweler, has chosen Oracle Cloud Applications to support its commitment to providing customers with more choices, straightforward information, and legendary service. With Oracle, Blue Nile has been able to streamline financial operations and delight customers by providing an experience as personal as the diamond they're purchasing.

Founded in 1999 with the idea that the diamond and engagement ring business was ready for innovation, Blue Nile is now the #1 online diamond jeweler in the world for engagement and wedding rings, boasting an inventory of over 200,000 diamonds. To maintain its tradition of innovation and constantly provide new ways for customers to create the perfect pieces for every occasion, Blue Nile needed an integrated suite of applications that would help it personalize customer experiences at scale and improve operational efficiency. After careful evaluation, Blue Nile selected Oracle.

"At Blue Nile, everything we do is dictated by our customer-first philosophy and that includes the technology we select to run our business," said Andre Woolery, senior director of brand marketing, Blue Nile. "To preserve our focus on exceptional customer service as our business continues to grow, we needed to be able to seamlessly connect all parts of our organization. Oracle Cloud Applications is not only helping us bring all our teams together, but just as importantly, it is helping us really use data to our advantage. This will make a huge difference to both the experience we offer customers and the efficiency of our core business processes."

With Oracle Customer Experience (CX) and Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud, Blue Nile is now nimbler and more precise with its marketing tactics, and is able to drive accurate and agile financial and operational planning across the entire organization. Oracle Responsys, part of Oracle CX, has helped Blue Nile hone its marketing program to be more personalized and timelier for each customer interaction across online and traditional channels including its website, call center, and showroom. In addition, Oracle EPM Cloud has helped Blue Nile make its planning and budgeting process more efficient by seamlessly integrating data and processes with Blue Nile's core ERP and operational systems.

"Just like diamonds, every customer is unique and this means brands need to take a data-first approach to managing each customer interaction in order to truly personalize the experience," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president, Oracle CX and Oracle Data Cloud. "Blue Nile is a perfect example of a retail brand that has taken advantage of technology to rethink a traditional industry, and the results it has achieved speak for themselves. We look forward to working closely with the Blue Nile team to help them continue to put the customer first."

Oracle CX empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences, and outcomes, Oracle CX helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences, and achieve predictable and tangible business results. Oracle EPM Cloud is the only complete and connected cloud EPM solution that gives customers the agility needed to outperform in today's constantly evolving business landscape.

