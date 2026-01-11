Retailers Help Mitigate Risk with Oracle's AI-Driven Supply Chain Collaboration

New cloud solution empowers retailers to boost resilience and productivity through intelligent collaboration, compliance, and streamlined operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show -- Oracle today unveiled Oracle Retail Supply Chain Collaboration. The new cloud solution enables retailers to more easily navigate an increasingly unpredictable and complex supplier landscape to enhance operational oversight, efficiency, vendor coordination, and compliance to help protect margins and customer satisfaction.

The solution helps address supply chain risk by delivering actionable, data-driven insights that improve forecast accuracy and alert retailers to pending supply chain disruptions, such as, shifts in consumer demands or regulatory changes that could disrupt and delay inventory shipments. Within the system, retailers can issue urgent notifications to inform users of changes, expectations, and needed activities and also signal suppliers to expedite next step actions and acknowledgments.

Integrated with Oracle Retail Merchandising Foundation Cloud Service (MFCS), the solution empowers retailers to collaborate directly with suppliers to assess sites, production facilities, and other critical measures to enable a thorough pre-selection and ongoing review process. By doing so, retailers can simplify their merchandising operations utilizing a unified portal to access and analyze valuable supplier data and foster more efficient, effective merchandising strategies.

See the solution in action at NRF, booth #5739, January 11-13 in New York. Book a demo or learn more at: https://engage.oracle.com/oracleatnrf

"From natural disasters to shifting global trade conditions, retailers are in a constant battle to better balance their supply chains to meet customer expectations, comply with ESG and regulatory requirements, and protect their bottom line," said Paul Woodward, global vice president, Oracle Retail Products. "This solution gives retailers the AI-and data-driven visibility and intelligence needed to navigate complex supply chain and vendor relationships to help mitigate financial, operational, and reputational risks."

Enhanced supplier coordination and compliance

With Oracle Retail Supply Chain Collaboration, retailers can more confidently manage their merchandising operations at a global scale by aligning practices with business objectives, compliance standards, and sustainability goals - from the pre-selection process through order fulfilment. Categorized activity lists help both retailer and suppliers easily organize and filter process activities by status and responsibility while assignment list views offer quick actions for updating process, activity, site, and document statuses directly to streamline workflow management and improve productivity. Retailers can also customize audit notifications to deliver more targeted, manageable communications. Planned AI digital assistant capabilities are being developed to enable retailers to reduce hassle and save time by using simple prompts to find and summarize key supplier information. In addition, the direct integration of supplier sites from Oracle Retail Merchandising Foundation Cloud Service with Supply Chain Collaboration enables the automatic creation of product records at the style or SKU level-based items. This one-way integration leverages MFCS APIs to retrieve items and create or update product records using supplier and item codes as common identifiers to streamline product data synchronization.

Other core benefits of the solution enable retailers to:

Data Sharing and Collaboration : Share practices, policies, and critical information with suppliers, fostering transparency and better coordination

: Share practices, policies, and critical information with suppliers, fostering transparency and better coordination Sustainability and Compliance: Collect sustainability certifications, quality assurances, and compliance audits and assessments to make more informed decisions and maintain high standards

Collect sustainability certifications, quality assurances, and compliance audits and assessments to make more informed decisions and maintain high standards Evaluation and Pre-selection: Evaluate, score, and grade items to pre-select and continuously monitor suppliers, supporting ongoing compliance

Evaluate, score, and grade items to pre-select and continuously monitor suppliers, supporting ongoing compliance Streamline Merchandising: Delegate specific responsibilities to suppliers and share data through a centralized portal to improve merchandising operations and efficiency

Delegate specific responsibilities to suppliers and share data through a centralized portal to improve merchandising operations and efficiency Contextual Workflows: Create, review, and approve essential merchandising data using contextual workflows, offering a structured and organized process

Join us at NRF booth #5739 or learn more at Oracle.com/retail or LinkedIn.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contacts:

Kris Reeves

Oracle Corporate Communications

+1.925.787.6744

[email protected]

SOURCE Oracle