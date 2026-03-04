Blue Ocean ATS and RQD* Clearing, LLC Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Clearing and Settlement Infrastructure for Tokenized NMS Equities

Collaboration aligned with DTCC's emerging tokenized securities framework to enable 24/7 trading

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC, a capital markets fintech leader in global trading and data, and RQD*Clearing LLC (RQD*), a leading clearing and custody firm, today announced a strategic partnership to explore and develop clearing and settlement capabilities for tokenized National Market System (NMS) equities. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, the broker-dealer subsidiary of Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC, and RQD* signed an MOU to set forth an initiative designed to align with DTCC's emerging tokenized securities infrastructure and roadmap.

The collaboration positions both firms as early market infrastructure leaders in the evolution of tokenized U.S. equities, combining alternative trading system execution with institutional grade clearing and settlement capabilities designed to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week including weekends and holidays. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC and RQD* are working together to define the next phase of U.S. equity market structure by enabling tokenized NMS equities supported by robust clearing and settlement frameworks. The initiative emphasizes operational resilience, regulatory alignment, and disciplined governance standards to foster institutional and regulatory confidence.

Brian Hyndman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC commented, "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to modernizing market infrastructure responsibly developing next generation market technology. By aligning innovation with strong compliance and risk controls, we aim to support sustainable, long-term adoption of tokenized equities," Hyndman added.

Michael Sanocki, Chief Executive Officer of RQD*, said "Tokenized equities represent a structural evolution in U.S. market infrastructure. Clearing and settlement are the foundation of market integrity, and our responsibility is to ensure innovation is supported by resilient, compliant, and institutionally robust frameworks. Partnering with Blue Ocean ATS, LLC enables us to explore how tokenized NMS securities can operate within a disciplined clearing environment designed for continuous, 24/7 markets."

About Blue Ocean Technologies:

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trades US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS, LLC is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io. Contact us at [email protected].

About RQD* Clearing:

RQD* offers clearing, custody, and execution solutions designed to meet the needs of today's dynamic market participants. Built entirely on cloud-native, real-time technology, RQD* can quickly and seamlessly enhance its platform, adapt to regulatory changes and offer a more efficient implementation that scales as clients grow. In addition to portfolio margin, RQD* supports U.S. equities, options, ETFs, and other securities, catering to broker-dealers and fintech's that service retail, institutional, and active traders, foreign financial institutions, and proprietary trading firms. To learn more about RQD*'s clearing and custody solutions, please visit www.rqdclearing.com or contact us at [email protected].

