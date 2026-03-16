Blue Ocean Technologies Announces Executive Appointments

Names Chinmay Patel as Chief Technology Officer of Blue Ocean ATS & Expands Asia Pacific Team with Addition of Marcus Chan as New Hong Kong & China Representative

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC, a capital markets fintech leader in global trading and data, announced today the appointment of Chinmay as Chief Technology Officer of Blue Ocean ATS, who will be based in Toronto, and responsible for leading the organization's technology strategy, infrastructure, blockchain roadmap and overseeing the engineering team. The Company also announced the appointment of Marcus Chan as a Sales Representative for Hong Kong and China. A newly created position, Mr. Chan will be based in Hong Kong and will be responsible for business development, regional growth strategy and customer relationship management.

Brian Hyndman, CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies commented, "During this pivotal time of growth and diversification for our company, we are thrilled to welcome Chinmay Patel as our new Chief Technology Officer and Marcus Chan as our Sales Representative for Hong Kong and China. Chinmay's proven track record in scaling technology teams and driving product innovation will accelerate our technology roadmap, while Marcus's deep Asia-Pacific expertise will unlock significant growth opportunities in these new vital markets. These appointments position us to continue to drive our tokenization strategy, data solutions and business expansion in the evolving afterhours trading of US equities in the global capital markets," he added.

As the newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, Chinmay Patel will be bringing over 15 years of experience building and scaling technology teams that deliver finance-oriented products, with deep expertise in product strategy, software engineering, and cross-functional leadership. Previously, Mr. Patel served as CEO and Co-founder of PERCS, CEO and Co-founder of API Garage / BlockX Labs, and Chief Technology Officer at Dossiya.

With over 20 years of experience across the financial technology landscape, Marcus Chan is a proven seasoned business leader dedicated to drive revenue and market share across the Asia-Pacific region. He previously led sales efforts at Bloomberg, Refinitiv (LSEG), Sungard, FlexTrade, and other innovative institutions.

About Blue Ocean Technologies:

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. Blue Ocean ATS is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io. Contact us at [email protected].

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SOURCE Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC