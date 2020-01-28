Blue Ocean Completes Expansion of Ballroom at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center

PIKESVILLE, Md., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean is pleased to announce the completion of its exquisite new Ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center. At approximately 11,000 square feet, the main ballroom can be partitioned into four quadrants with its movable wall systems. The space can host up to 800 people for banquet and/or corporate events and over 600 people for weddings.

The movable wall systems allow for flexible seating and arrangement along with dedicated restroom facilities. The main ballroom includes a special band-room space where performers can set up and events can take advantage of state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment that provides quality to complement the upscale atmosphere of the ballroom. The area may also be divided into an intimate space to host elegant wedding receptions of all sizes.

The new ballroom and event space provide the hotel a great advantage in hosting all types of social events. With combined meeting space of over 20,000 square feet, the hotel is also pleased to additionally feature kosher-friendly catering options and special accommodations for Jewish weddings, Bar & Bat Mitzvahs, Retreats, and more.

"The investment made by our owners in expanding and renovating our event space is completely first-class. It sets the stage for the hotel to compete with the best meeting & event facilities, and we are excited to move forward with renovating our guestrooms and other facilities later this year," said Mark D. Mahoney, General Manager.

The hotel and conference center is conveniently located in Pikesville, just minutes away from Thurgood Marshall (BWI) Airport, the Inner Harbor, and many other various Baltimore attractions. DoubleTree provides complete catering & event services, and strives to provide the highest quality food and beverage experience. Couple this with their amazing service and attention to detail, and guests can expect nothing short of a wonderful, unforgettable experience.

About Blue Ocean:

Founded in 2004, Blue Ocean is a real estate investment and management company headquartered in Baltimore, MD. Blue Ocean is active in a variety of sectors within the real estate industry including multi-family, office, retail, industrial, hospitality, and self-storage sectors. Today, the Blue Ocean portfolio consists of 23 properties valued at approximately $450,000,000. This portfolio consists of 3,000 apartment homes and almost 3,500,000 square feet of commercial space.

