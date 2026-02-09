Blue Ocean Technologies Announces Executive Changes

Appoints Robert Virgilio as Chief Compliance Officer of Blue Ocean ATS & Expands South Korean Team with Addition of Daehyun Kim in new Trade Support Role

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC, a capital markets fintech leader in global trading and data, announced today the appointment of Robert Virgilio as Chief Compliance Officer of Blue Ocean ATS, who will be based in New York. The Company also announced the appointment of Daehyum (Derek) Kim as a Trade Support Senior Analyst, a newly created position to support continued growth in South Korea and throughout Asia Pacific. Based in Blue Ocean's Seoul office, Kim will contribute to Operations teams' overnight support in the region.

Brian Hyndman, CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies commented, "We are excited about the appointment of our Chief Compliance Officer and the expansion of our team in Seoul as we continue our geographical growth and our critical role within the US financial markets. Robert brings a wealth of trading, compliance and regulatory experience given his background leading complex regulatory projects and will be an asset to Blue Ocean's compliance framework as we expand overnight US equity trading for global investors. Derek is adding a much-needed resource to our Asia-Pacific operations given our rapid growth and the return of the Korean subscribers with his deep expertise in equities and overnight trading infrastructure."

Virgilio brings over 25 years of experience managing all aspects of compliance for global financial services organizations, with deep expertise in evolving market and regulatory structures, US and non-US institutional trading, electronic and algorithmic trading, and supervisory controls for broker-dealers. He served in compliance leadership positions at ICBC Financial Services, KPMG LLP's Advisory division, BNY ConvergEx, Cowen and Company/SG Cowen, Nikko Securities and the New York Stock Exchange.

Most recently Kim was at Daishin Securities, where he led Global Investment Products, spearheading retail sales for global equity exchange trading and brokerage, managing relationships with NYSE, Nasdaq, and intermediate brokers, and developing ATS connectivity while working alongside IT teams. He also operated a 24-hour trading desk with the global derivatives team, handled order execution and risk management for financial/commodities derivatives, and collaborated with FCMs and exchanges like CME, ICE, SGX, and HKEX.

Virgilio holds a Bachelor of Science from Niagara University, an MBA from St. John's University, and FINRA Series 4, 7, 9/10, 14, 24, and 57 licenses. He is a past member of the SIFMA Self-Regulation and Supervisory Practices Committee, and NYSE Market Compliance Advisory Committee. Kim holds a Master of Commerce (Finance) from the University of Sydney and a Bachelor's/Diploma in Information Technology from Queensland University of Technology. He is a Certified Securities and Derivatives Investment Advisor (Korea Financial Investment Association).

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io. Contact us at [email protected].

