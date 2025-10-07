Blue Ocean Technologies Integrates Real-Time Overnight Data into NYSE Cloud Streaming

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Technologies, a leading global fintech company transforming overnight trading and the operator of alternative trading system, Blue Ocean ATS, announced today the integration of its real-time overnight data into the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE Cloud Streaming.

Blue Ocean Technologies (BOT) market data offers overnight price discovery for Blue Ocean ATS, a transparent, price-time driven order book driven matching venue that enables execution on opportunities and risk management overnight. The NYSE is adding the BOT top of book and last sale real time data feed as an additional channel via Cloud Streaming alongside the NYSE Best Quote and Trades (BQT) feed, a cost efficient, consolidated market data feed.

"We are excited to work with Blue Ocean Technologies to stream their overnight data," said Anthony Zawadzki, Head of Data Products, NYSE Group. "The Blue Ocean Session services overlap significantly with Asia Pacific business hours which for many investors represents a more convenient time to trade. Through this collaboration, we are adding more value to the products and service we offer in Asia, one of our largest growth areas for market data demand."

"The NYSE continues to be at the forefront of innovation, and we are proud to partner with such a reputable capital markets institution," said Brian Hyndman, CEO and President, Blue Ocean Technologies. "Given the lack of overnight SIP data, we provide uniquely valuable content alongside the NYSE's BQT offering with the incorporation of the Blue Ocean Technologies real time data feed reflecting the NYSE's commitment to the future of trading."

About Blue Ocean Technologies

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io. Contact us at [email protected] or [email protected].

