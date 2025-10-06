Blue Ocean Technologies Announces Promotion of John Willock to Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Technologies, a capital markets fintech leader in global trading and data, announced today the promotion of John Willock to Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. John joined Blue Ocean Technologies in 2023 as Head of Strategy overseeing the market data business and business planning for the organization. In his new expanded role, John will oversee all revenue aspects of sales, business development, client success, and market data.

Brian Hyndman, CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies, said, "This development reflects John's instrumental role in helping drive the success of our market data business while shaping key aspects of our product strategy and commercial vision. In this new capacity, he will be focused on growing our ongoing client engagement strategy while driving revenue growth and execution across all Blue Ocean's key growth lines.

John Willock added, "Blue Ocean is building the next generation of modern markets, with incredible opportunities ahead, and I am thrilled and honored to be able to lead our next phase of growth and innovation."

About Blue Ocean Technologies:

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io. Contact us at [email protected].

