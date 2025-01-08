Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Host 2025 Investor Day

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Friday, February 7, 2025. The Investor Day will include a series of presentations by the company's senior management team, which will provide insight into Blue Owl's long-term growth strategy. Presentations will begin at 8:30 am ET followed by a Q&A session.

Registration details can be found on the Shareholders section of Blue Owl's website at www.blueowl.com.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.



Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With $235 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,050 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

Investor Contact

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nick Theccanat

Principal, Corporate Communications & Government Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital