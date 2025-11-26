Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2025 US Financial Services Conference

News provided byBlue Owl Capital
Nov 26, 2025, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced that Doug Ostrover, co-CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2025 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 1:40 pm ET.
A webcast of the presentation will be broadcast live on the Shareholders section of Blue Owl's website at www.ir.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blue Owl's website shortly after the event.
About Blue Owl Capital Inc.
Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®.
With over $295 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.
Together with over 1,365 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com
Investor Contact:
Ann Dai
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Nick Theccanat
Principal, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
[email protected]
