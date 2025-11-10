Blue Owl to Present at The Citizens Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced that Marc Lipschultz, co-CEO, will present at The Citizens Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 12pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blue Owl's website at www.ir.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®.

With over $295 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,365 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

