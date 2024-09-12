Blue Owl Capital Launches New Digital Learning, Implementation and Engagement Platform for Financial Advisors and Their Clients

The Nest by Blue Owl aims to bring financial advisors and their clients the resources to simplify their alternative investing journey.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the launch of The Nest by Blue Owl. The digital platform serves as a comprehensive destination for financial advisors and their clients to learn, implement, and engage with the private markets through Blue Owl.

Users can explore on-demand continuing education-accredited webinars & educational content, portfolio construction resources, guides to implement alternative investments into their practice, investment and portfolio company insights, along with live events and webcasts featuring Blue Owl experts and leaders.

Sean Connor, President & CEO of Global Private Wealth at Blue Owl said: "A lack of advisor-focused educational and engagement opportunities around private markets is a major roadblock to the broader adoption of alternatives within the private wealth channel. The Nest by Blue Owl is an extension and centralization of the significant resources Blue Owl has dedicated over the years to serving the private wealth channel. The platform offers a range of private markets-focused resources tailored to meet the needs of advisors and their clients. We look forward to continuing to build the platform and believe it will serve as a valuable foundation for advisors and their clients navigating private markets across asset classes."

The Nest by Blue Owl features three pillars: Learn, Implement, and Engage.

Learn: Designed to help advisors and clients with little or no experience with private markets understand the fundamentals of alternative asset classes, their investment attributes and potential benefits, and how they fit within the broader financial market ecosystem. Content includes educational articles, leadership videos and on-demand continuing education webcasts. Implement: Designed to provide resources to advisors who may understand the benefits of private markets but need help taking the next steps to put alternative investments into their clients' portfolios. Content includes client fit assessment, guides to selecting the right alternative asset manager, details on portfolio construction and operational examples to help advisors understand the process of investing in alternative fund structures. Engage: Designed to provide advisors market insights and opportunities to engage with Blue Owl's industry experts through digital and in-person experiences. Content includes Blue Owl's Insights series, Webcasts and recaps of network events along with opportunities to participate in the future.

The Nest by Blue Owl is currently available globally to financial professionals and their clients. To learn more, visit www.wealth.blueowl.com/thenest.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $192 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 820 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange; Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

Investor Contact

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nick Theccanat

Principal, Corporate Communications & Government Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital