Blue Revolution Games Launches Otter Planet: 91% of Kids Tested Love New Nature Game

Otter Planet Alpha access opens a grassroots path to full development of a blue-green game designed to support child well-being, water literacy, and planetary connection.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Revolution Games™ (BRG) is a new play-to-protect games studio and a subsidiary of Habithèque Inc. BRG is inviting parents, families, educators, and family-focused influencers into the creation of its first commercial game, Otter Planet™.

Play the Alpha release of Otter Planet now on itch.io and help us reach 500,000 Otter Guardians. Post this Watch cinematic trailer! Speed Speed Our fearless Otter Guardian

This invitation is fueled by Otter Planet Alpha access and a 50-day grassroots campaign (April 27—June 15, 2026). The goal is to help bring the full game to life while staying true to its core design philosophy: technology that works more like nature — relational, adaptive, immersive, and rooted in connection.

Otter Planet is a science-aligned, heart-centered interactive experience designed to help children and families reconnect with nature while supporting youth well-being, resilience, and real-world water impact.

Play the Alpha release of Otter Planet now on itch.io!

A Science-Aligned Vision for a New Kind of Play

At the heart of Otter Planet is a simple question:

What if a game could be designed for attention as well as for regulation, connection, and care?

For BRG, that question is not speculative.

The blue-green design of Otter Planet is informed by research across psychology, well-being science, and nature-based health. Recent studies suggest that immersive natural media can enhance psychological well-being and awe, while broader research on virtual nature points to benefits such as stress reduction, mood support, and increased nature connectedness.

Research on games and well-being also supports BRG's emphasis on enjoyment, agency, and meaningful engagement. Oxford researchers reported that time spent playing games was positively associated with well-being, and that a player's subjective experience may matter more than play time alone. A Frontiers review similarly notes that experiences of competence, autonomy, and relatedness during gameplay are linked with higher self-esteem and positive affect.

In that sense,Otter Planet is part of a new generation of immersive nature experiences for children delivered through play.

"The design logic behind Otter Planet is aligned with what we know about human biology, psychology, and cognition," said Victoria A. Prizzia, Founder of Blue Revolution Games. "Children are shaped by relationship, sensory environments, emotional meaning, and experiences of belonging. We created Otter Planet to work with that truth — helping children feel calmer, more connected, and more called to care for the living world."

Grassroots Development Guided by Ecological Principles

BRG is releasing Otter Planet in Alpha and inviting public participation now. This development path reflects the ecological principles at the heart of the project.

The studio is not racing toward scale by compromising the spirit of the experience. Instead, BRG is building through relationship, feedback, reciprocity, and many small, connected acts of support.

This approach places BRG within a growing field of play-to-protect games and eco-friendly games that support both personal and planetary well-being.

Early Validation from Kids and Parents

Gaming is now a mainstream part of family life, and BRG believes families are looking for better options.

Internal market research showed strong early validation from both children and parents:

91%of child players said they liked playing the game

92%liked the otter character overall

89%liked the game's visuals

96%said helping the otter on its journey mattered to them

75%of parents said they would buy the game or allow their child to buy it

Parents reported an average willingness to pay of $14.90 for a completed version

Educational Value Meets Commercial-Quality Gameplay

BRG is developing a gaming platform through the lens of water literacy and the wonder of Earth's vital ecological systems.

The goal is twofold:

address critical gaps in accessible environmental education offer a commercially viable alternative to the kinds of games that dominate today's market

The studio's internal strategy describes this as a genre-bending approach. It combines the entertainment value and production quality of commercial games with benefits rarely achieved at scale by traditional educational games for kids. Internal planning materials also describe Otter Planet as integrating real science into gameplay and ecosystem storytelling.

"We believe the next generation of commercially successful games can do more than entertain," Prizzia said. "They can support child well-being, deepen environmental connection, and help change the way we think about both education and the transformational power of play."

How Families and Supporters Can Help

Families and supporters can:

Play the Alpha release of Otter Planet now on itch.io https://op2023.itch.io/an-otter-planet-alpha-release

Become an Otter Guardian or sponsor a guardianship for someone they love

Follow the campaign across BRG social platforms

Help bring the full release to life through grassroots support, sharing, and tax-deductible charitable support

BRG builds on the impact work of Habithèque Inc., Victoria Prizzia's multi-award-winning cultural production and environmental storytelling company. Its work has reached millions of people through interactive public experiences focused on water, ecological systems, and environmental stewardship. Otter Planet extends that mission into gaming for a new generation and global impact.

Global Partnerships for Real-World Impact

Blue Revolution Games is working alongside and in support of leading environmental and social impact organizations—including Women's Earth Alliance, Sailors for the Sea powered by Oceana, and Diversity in Aquatics—to bridge digital engagement with real-world action.

SOURCE Habitheque Inc.