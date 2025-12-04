Blue Ridge Associates Names Mike Vander Velde as Vice President of Learning and Development

Industry veteran to lead learning and development to drive enterprise-wide professional growth strategy.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Associates, a leading provider of ESOP and retirement plan administration and compliance services, today announced the appointment of Mike Vander Velde as Vice President of Learning and Development, solidifying its continued commitment to professional growth and education.

In this key leadership role, Vander Velde will guide the development and execution of Blue Ridge's enterprise-wide learning strategy as part of the company's continued investment in learning, development, and organizational growth. He will serve as the principal architect of a comprehensive learning platform designed to support leadership, professional, and functional skill-building across the organization.

Vander Velde brings more than 24 years of experience in corporate learning solutions and leadership development across multiple industries. His background reflects a strong focus on innovation, instructional design, and the thoughtful integration of technology into modern learning environments. Over the course of his career, he has led large-scale learning transformations, implemented enterprise learning management systems, designed award-winning development programs, and created leadership initiatives grounded in emotional intelligence and growth-mindset principles.

"Mike's expertise in leadership development and his innovative approach to learning will be instrumental as we invest even more deeply in the growth of our people," said Ashley Waters, Chief Human Resources Officer at Blue Ridge Associates. "His strategic mindset will help ensure our teams have the tools, knowledge, and support they need to thrive."

Blue Ridge Associates welcomes Vander Velde to its leadership team and looks forward to the vision and experience he brings as the company continues building a culture centered on learning, growth, and excellence.

About Blue Ridge Associates:

Serving since 1966, Blue Ridge is a leading provider of administration and compliance solutions for employer-sponsored ESOP and qualified retirement plan benefits serving 9,700 plans covering over 910,000 participants. The Company offers a full suite of tech-enabled services, including recordkeeping, administration, compliance, consulting, communication, and education for tax advantage employer sponsored ESOP plans, as well as all types of qualified retirement plans. The Company's integrated, best-of-breed delivery model, proprietary technology platform, and established network of strategic distribution partners, make it easy for employers to provide wealth building benefits to employees.

