Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Increases Dividend by 20 Percent

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS) (the "Company"), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank (the "Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc., today announced its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, an increase of $0.02, or 20% from the most recent quarterly dividend. The cash dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of July 26, 2021 and made payable on July 30, 2021.

"We are happy to provide shareholders an increased dividend on their common stock," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The ability to provide an increased dividend is a direct result of the hard work and commitment of everyone on the team. A significant portion of these dividends lands back in the communities we serve and are reinvested back into family budgets, nonprofits, and small businesses."

This announcement comes on the heels of CNBC's America's Top States for Business study , crowning Virginia as the top state for business and North Carolina a close second. The Bank was also recently recognized as a 2021 Top Lender by the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), making it the only bank to rank in the Top 20 for both "Consumer and Mortgage: More than $1 Billion" and "Commercial: More than $1 Billion."

"We are focused on continuing to add shareholder value, and excited that the states comprising our commercial bank locations rank #1 and #2 as top states for business," Plum added. "We have a tremendous opportunity to continue our forward momentum and continue serving more customers."

The Company announced in March 2021 a 3-for-2 stock split, which was made in the form of a 50 percent stock dividend to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2021. The additional shares were distributed on April 30, 2021. Following the split, the Company's outstanding shares increased from approximately 12.4 million to 18.6 million. Also in March 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share (or $0.10 per share on a post-split basis), an increase of $.0075, or 5.3% from its previous quarterly dividend.

The Company recently announced that it joined the Russell 2000® Index (INDEXRUSSELL: RUT) for the first time in its history. The Company reported total assets of $3.17 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.67 billion from $1.50 billion at December 31, 2020.



About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, National Association. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. The Company also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, and trust administration. Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.

