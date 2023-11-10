Blue Ridge Hospice Unveils Refreshed Brand

Updated Look Reflects a Growing and Expanding Mission-Driven Organization

WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Hospice today—in celebration of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month—unveiled a refreshed brand and logo that reflects the trusted not-for-profit's expanded services to meet the needs of a growing community for serious illness, end-of-life, and grief and bereavement care.

"While we're refreshing the Blue Ridge Hospice brand, our mission of 'Brightening life's journey with quality and compassionate care for all whom we are privileged to serve, our vision, and our core values remain the same. In fact, they are more important than ever to our long-term success," stated President and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried.

The brand refresh includes a new logo, and updated website, social media channels, collateral materials, signage, wraps for staff vehicles, advertising, and more. A foundation of the organization's identity, the cherished Blue Ridge butterfly, is essential to the refreshed brand—preserving the heritage and essence of Blue Ridge Hospice that the community has known and trusted for decades.

"Most importantly, the Blue Ridge Hospice logo will continue to be centered on the butterfly image the northern Shenandoah Valley and northwestern Virginia community knows, loves, trusts, and readily recognizes," Hamilton Fried continued. "And we're adding a compelling tagline, "Caring for Life," which captures the essence of our brand—and our mission."

The organization's new look has been modernized with bold, bright colors to help differentiate its expanding service lines offered under the Blue Ridge brand, including Blue Ridge Hospice and its Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shops, and Blue Ridge Palliative Care Services, which launched earlier in 2023. Blue Ridge has also been awarded approval from the Commonwealth of Virginia to develop a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to assist the frail elderly in the northern Shenandoah Valley to remain safely at home.

"We needed to refresh our brand and our visual image to reflect the depth and breadth of the organization we have become," Hamilton Fried explained. "The status quo simply would not ensure our long-term success. So, this an essential investment in the future, an investment in our mission fulfillment work, an investment in the continued growth of our thrift shops, an investment in our ability to recruit and retain talented individuals who understand and are committed to our mission."

About Blue Ridge Hospice

Blue Ridge Hospice is a community-based, not-for-profit serious illness and end-of-life care provider that has been serving friends and neighbors across the northern Shenandoah Valley and northwestern Virginia since 1981. With a mission of "brightening life's journey with quality and compassionate care for all whom we are privileged to serve," Blue Ridge Hospice serves Winchester City and the counties of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Blue Ridge Hospice consistently exceeds the national averages for quality as reported on Medicare's Hospice Compare website. To learn more about Blue Ridge Hospice visit www.brhospice.org, or call 540-313-9200.

