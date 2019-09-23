Blue Shield of California and UCLA Health Expand Their Network Relationship By Entering Into a New Medicare Advantage Agreement Beginning Oct. 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California and UCLA Health have signed a new multi-year agreement that gives the nonprofit health plan's Medicare Advantage plan members in-network access to UCLA Health providers as of October 1, 2019.

The new agreement expands the network relationship between the two organizations. Blue Shield of California members enrolled in its commercial plans already have been enjoying in-network access to UCLA Health. In addition to UCLA Health, Blue Shield offers a wide-range of in-network medical providers for its Medicare Advantage plan members.

"At Blue Shield, we are passionate about offering our members many options when choosing in-network medical providers who share in our vision of providing quality healthcare that is worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable," said Krista Bowers, general manager and vice president of Medicare for Blue Shield of California. "We are very pleased to offer our Medicare Advantage plan members access to UCLA Health and look forward to working with their team to help improve the health and wellness of our members."

"UCLA Health looks forward to becoming a participating provider in Blue Shield's Medicare Advantage plan to offer Medicare enrollees expanded access to UCLA physicians and services for their healthcare needs," said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of its hospitals and clinics.

Medicare's Annual Election Period is October 15, 2019 to December 7, 2019. For more information about Blue Shield's Medicare plan offerings, please visit https://blueshieldcamedicare.com/.

About UCLA Health

UCLA Health includes four hospitals on two medical campuses — Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center; UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica; Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA; and Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA — and more than 180 primary care and specialty offices throughout Southern California. UCLA Health ranks #1 in California and Los Angeles, and #6 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals survey. Click here for more information.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a not for profit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

