Blue Shield of California Announces Executive Changes to Enhance Progress on its Health Reform Agenda

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California has made a number of recent executive appointments to propel its efforts to effectively disrupt health care to lower costs, improve access, enhance quality and leverage technology.

Terry Gilliland, M.D., has taken over as executive vice president of the company's Health Care Quality and Affordability organization, focused on improving health and well-being of all Californians and working with physicians and other providers to deliver the Healthcare Model of the Future initiative. Dr. Gilliland fills the role formerly held by Jeff Bailet, M.D., MSPH, FACS, who now leads a wholly-owned subsidiary company launched this year to accelerate transformation in the health care industry.

Shayna Schulz has been promoted to senior vice president of Enterprise Transformation, a new role designed to create a radically new way of doing business that improves the member experience and reduces cost from the enterprise. The company's process transformation efforts are a key pillar to its Health Care Model of the Future initiative. She moves into the role after serving as vice president of Customer Experience.

Mike Stuart has been promoted to senior vice president, Markets Finance, reporting to Sandra Clarke, senior vice president and chief financial officer. The role is responsible for financial oversight of all Blue Shield lines of business and supporting the company's growth strategies. During his tenure at Blue Shield, he has also served as vice president of Finance and corporate controller.

Karen Xie, Ph.D., has been promoted to senior vice president and chief technology officer, reporting to Michael Mathias, Blue Shield's executive vice president and chief information officer. Karen previously served as the company's vice president of enterprise architecture.

Peter Long, Ph. D., has been appointed senior vice president of Healthcare and Community Health Transformation, reporting to Dr. Gilliland. He has previously served as president and CEO of Blue Shield of California Foundation.

"I am proud of the tremendous leadership of this group of women and men and excited to work closely with all of them to transform health care in California," said Paul Markovich, president and chief executive officer of Blue Shield.

Blue Shield has been driving numerous health innovation initiatives announced over the past 18 months, including investing in the development of a statewide health information network for patients' records to support providers and patients, initiating primary care pilots with physician practices and developing real time claims payments.

Blue Shield is committed to diversity and inclusion in its employment practices. The company has achieved pay equity among gender and ethnicity. Women hold more than 50 percent of leadership positions that are director and above. The board of directors consists of 40 percent women.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 6,800 employees, more than $20 billion in annual revenue and 4.3 million members. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medi-Cal and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $545 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have a positive impact on California communities.

