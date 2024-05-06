Blue Shield of California Named Among the Best Managed Companies in the United States for Fifth Consecutive Year

Nonprofit health plan earns gold level status for second year

OAKLAND, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed Company for the fifth straight year. This is Blue Shield's second year as a Gold Standard winner. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

"Earning this distinction for the fifth time is a significant achievement for us," said Mike Stuart, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Blue Shield of California. "This elite recognition should make everyone at Blue Shield proud. It is validation of the diligence, consistent effort and dedication of our 7,500 employees that we have earned this award for five straight years."

As a 2024 honoree, Blue Shield of California joins hundreds of private companies from more than 44 countries that have competed as part of a rigorous and independent process. Honorees were selected by an external panel of judges who evaluated applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, governance and financial performance. The program recognizes successful private companies for how they are run, what they've achieved, the contributions they make — and the people who make it all possible.

Among the U.S. winners, Blue Shield of California was one of 63 winners, one of the 20 returning honorees, one of 34 Gold Standard honorees, and one of five winners in the life sciences/health care category. To see a full list of 2024 honorees, click here.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with more than 4.8 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $97 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

