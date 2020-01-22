Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Awards $1.1 Million to Help Build Healthier Communities Across Southern California

The announcement was made during the Los Angeles City Council meeting, where council members recognized Blue Shield Promise and the 12 community-based organizations for their engagement and efforts to improve the health of Angelenos.

"Healthcare starts at the community level, and from mental healthcare to gun violence to disability rights, these 12 organizations are on the front lines of making proactive care possible for our most vulnerable communities," said Councilmember David E. Ryu, who chairs the Health, Education, Neighborhoods, Parks, Arts, Entertainment and River Committee, prior to the Council meeting. "I am incredibly thankful to Blue Shield of California and their Promise Health Plan for supporting the life-changing work of these local nonprofits."

"We are proud of the impact these collaborations will have on boosting local care access and enhancing health outcomes across Southern California," said Greg Buchert, president of Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. "These organizations are already positively affecting many lives and we are looking forward to supporting their existing work to transform the health and wellness of local communities."

The community organizations that are receiving the funds have programs that address a range of issues including health education, mental health awareness, trauma due to violence, and food insecurities. These nonprofit groups will continue to be a hub for education and proactively drive efforts in building healthy communities.

The award recipients are:

"Center for the Pacific Asian Family applauds Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan's commitment to preventing violence in our communities by supporting our youth and parent programs," said Roselma Samala, board president of the Center for the Pacific Asian Family. "Our partnership plays a key role in helping to end family violence for future generations, and to understand the importance of looking at individual and whole family wellness to ensure healthy communities."

Blue Shield Promise recognizes the importance of working with community-based advocates to prevent diseases and make healthy living options accessible to underserved communities. Promoting healthy living can result in better health for more people as well as improving health outcomes, especially amongst the most vulnerable populations.

"The grant awarded by Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan will allow us to continue to empower young individuals to explore futures with endless possibilities," said Calvin Lyons, president and chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. "We are excited to work together to further amplify our dedication and commitment to our community."

About Blue Shield of California and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California is a nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 6,800 employees, more than $20 billion in annual revenue and 4.3 million members. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health care service plans in California.

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal, Cal MediConnect, Medicare Advantage HMO, and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for its nearly 500,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise.

