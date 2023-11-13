BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA PROMISE HEALTH PLAN HONORS SAN DIEGO PROVIDERS, COMMUNITY GROUPS, PUBLIC OFFICIALS FOR ADVANCING HEALTH, EQUITY, INNOVATION

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

13 Nov, 2023, 14:05 ET

Nonprofit health plan to celebrate individuals and organizations at the inaugural San Diego "Leading the Way" Awards Dinner

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan today announced 60 individuals and organizations who will be recognized at the Medi-Cal managed care plan's inaugural San Diego "Leading the Way" Awards Dinner at The Prado in Balboa Park on November 16, 2023.

The honorees represent a broad cross section of healthcare providers, community organizations, and public officials serving Medi-Cal beneficiaries across San Diego County. The awardees are being recognized for advancing health, equity, and innovation across the region.

"Our progress in serving members and the communities across San Diego County is enhanced by all those who work together to improve the health and wellness of all San Diegans," said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield Promise. "We're excited to host this event and express our deep gratitude to the individuals and organizations whose collaboration improves our combined ability to provide readily accessible, equitable, whole-person care."

Honorees will be recognized for leadership in several categories, such as health access, partnership excellence, community outreach, innovation, distinguished service, healthcare quality, and health equity. A full list of awardees is available here

Two of the awardees, Family Health Centers of San Diego and the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty, will be recognized with Visionary Awards for their vital roles serving the community.

"Family Health Centers of San Diego's important work with Blue Shield Promise is transforming our region's capacity to deliver cost-effective, compassionate, and life-saving care," said Fran Butler-Cohen, CEO of Family Health Centers and recipient of this year's Visionary Award for an individual. "We are honored to celebrate the results we've achieved together in San Diego County by bridging gaps in access to urgent medical and cardiac care services, and facilitating transitions to home and community care that reduce repeated and avoidable emergency room visits for patients."

"Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty is honored by Blue Shield Promise's recognition of our organization's leadership in delivering life-changing services to San Diegans," said Arnulfo Manriquez, president and CEO of the advisory committee, and recipient of this year's Visionary Award for a group. "From ensuring Medi-Cal beneficiaries keep their coverage to important education, health, economic, and affordable housing development programming, our goal of achieving systems change aligns with Blue Shield's innovative approaches to transform health care."

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan
Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 530,000 members across Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedInTwitter, or Facebook.

CONTACT:

Mashi Nyssen

Blue Shield of California 

510-607-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

