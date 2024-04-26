L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans Celebrate New Community Resource Center in West Los Angeles, Highlight Five-Year Partnership Milestone

Unique, long-standing collaboration includes focus on local health issues, identifying health disparities, and delivering customized programming based upon the needs of the community

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan today held a grand opening ceremony for their Community Resource Center (CRC) in West Los Angeles (West L.A.) at 11173 W. Pico Blvd in Los Angeles.

The new Center, which opened in October 2023, provides customized programs and services for local residents, based on population needs and health issues.

Blue Shield Promise and L.A. Care ribbon cutting ceremony for their Community Resource Center in West Los Angeles.

The West L.A. Center is one of four that will hold grand openings this year. By year's end, the two health plans will complete the opening of 14 Community Resource Centers located throughout Los Angeles County. The jointly operated Centers are part of their five-year, $146 million commitment announced in 2019 in an effort to address local health, behavioral, and social needs. Last year alone, more than 308,000 visitors participated in the wide range and locally focused programs and services at these centers.

"Blue Shield Promise is committed to offering local health and social services that positively impact the health and well-being of our neighbors, members, and surrounding West L.A. communities," said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California Promise. "Having community health workers and advocates on-site and collaborating with local organizations helps us tailor our services to meet the unique needs of this region and improve the lives of everyone who visits our Center."

Visitors to the Center will have access to various offerings, including:

Fitness classes such as Zumba and yoga

Academic tutoring for students in grades K-8

Legal aid and housing support services

Assistance with healthcare coverage options, including Medi-Cal renewals

"We are proud to inaugurate the Community Resource Center in West L.A., a safe, fun and inclusive center where the community can access vital services for their total well-being, from nutritious cooking classes to rejuvenating yoga sessions and comprehensive social services, all at no cost," said John Baackes, CEO of L.A. Care. "Our long-term commitment to fostering a healthier community underscores our effort to achieve equity and accessibility in health care for our most vulnerable populations."

Among the social needs programs offered at the West L.A. Community Resource Center is a monthly Healthy Eating Resource Fair, where local residents can explore the Center's services and other resources, and receive a $20 grocery gift card for participation, while supplies last. Additionally, the Center staff coordinates events at nearby low-income housing locations – Mar Vista Gardens, Nickerson Gardens, and Pueblo Del Rio – connecting residents to health and social services.

The Center is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about the Community Resource Centers, please visit CommunityResourceCenterLA.org or click here for specific information about the West L.A. location.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 530,000 members across Los Angeles and San Diego counties. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan is the largest health plan in Los Angeles County serving more than one of every four Angelenos. It is also the largest publicly operated plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™, L.A. Care Medicare Plus and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Health Care Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

