Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Medicare Members Have Access to In-Network Care at PIH Health, Beginning Oct. 1, 2019

"We are excited to offer our Blue Shield Promise Medicare Advantage members in-network access to one of Southern California's leading healthcare providers, PIH Health, as we continually strive to improve our members' health and wellness," said Krista Bowers, general manager and vice president of Medicare for Blue Shield of California. "At Blue Shield, we are committed to providing quality, affordable healthcare that is worthy of our family and friends."

"Blue Shield Promise is a pioneering nonprofit health plan founded on a mission, like PIH Health, to provide more and better access to high-quality care to all Californians," said James R. West, PIH Health President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through this collaboration, we are able to continue our commitment to provide outstanding care to Medicare-eligible individuals in the communities we serve."

Based in Whittier, PIH Health's integrated network consists of PIH Health Hospital - Whittier, PIH Health Hospital - Downey, 27 outpatient medical facilities, a multispecialty physician group, home health services and hospice care. PIH Health recently announced plans to add a third hospital to its system in downtown Los Angeles, pending regulatory approval.

Medicare's Annual Election Period is October 15, 2019 to December 7, 2019. For more information about Blue Shield Promise's Medicare plan offerings, please visit https://blueshieldca.com/promise/medicare.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 2.5 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey and features 27 outpatient medical locations, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation's Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology for both PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey. Healthgrades®, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, recently honored PIH Health Hospital - Whittier with the 2019 America's 250 Best Hospitals Award and for the fifth consecutive year, the Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2015-2019). PIH Health invests millions each year in community education and free and low-cost services to support those with the greatest need. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Blue Shield of California and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California is a nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 6,800 employees, more than $20 billion in annual revenue and 4.3 million members. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health care service plans in California. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, a health plan wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offers Medi-Cal, Cal MediConnect, Medicare Advantage HMO and Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for its nearly 500,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit blueshieldca.com/promise.

CONTACTS: Rosie Marquez Carol Thornton

PIH Health Blue Shield of California

562-698-0811, Ext. 81128 415-229-5359

Rosie.Marquez@pihhealth.org media@blueshieldca.com

SOURCE Blue Shield of California

Related Links

www.blueshieldca.com

