Blue Shield of California Recognized with the 2019 Quality Improvement Award by Pharmacy Quality Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) has awarded Blue Shield of California the 2019 Quality Improvement Award for its Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan.

The award is based on published Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Part D Star Ratings. Blue Shield was named for receiving a 5-star rating on the 2019 CMS Quality Improvement measure and the greatest combined improvement in star ratings from 2018 to 2019 on the four PQA medication measures used in the CMS program during that period.

"The Pharmacy Quality Alliance is pleased to recognize Blue Shield of California with the 2019 Quality Improvement Award for its significant improvement in PQA medication quality measures," said Laura Cranston, PQA CEO. "This is an important award that is based solely on quality scores published by the CMS Medicare Part D Star Ratings program. We congratulate Blue Shield of California for its work to ensure the effective use of medications."

"At Blue Shield, we are driven by our nonprofit mission of providing our members access to high quality health care that is sustainably affordable, and we thank PQA for recognizing our team's tireless efforts toward that goal," said Terry Gilliland, M.D., Blue Shield's chief health officer. "We are fortunate to have a talented pharmacy team that helps us make meaningful strides toward better medication-related quality measures, which is a key ingredient in improving our overall Medicare Star rating."

Blue Shield serves nearly 84,000 Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan beneficiaries.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a not for profit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with care for four million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

