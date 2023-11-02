Blue Sky Network and Videosoft Global Partner to Integrate Video Compression Technology into the Skylink Family of Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and LONDON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Network, a leading provider of mission-critical fleet management and satellite communication solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide, today announced a partnership with Videosoft Global for the adoption of its innovative video compression technology. This collaboration will offer customized video solutions to end-users around the world who seek live streaming, along with optimized communications bandwidth from critical and austere locations.

Blue Sky Network will leverage Videosoft Global's expertise in adaptive video compression and transmission protocols to enhance its existing SkyLink family of satellite communication (SATCOM) solutions. SkyLink operates on the Iridium Certus® network, a flexible, award-winning platform with bandwidth solutions that scale to meet size, weight, and power requirements.

Blue Sky Network will embed Videosoft Global's real-time video streaming capability into their SATCOM terminal, bundled with Iridium Certus 100 airtime. Users that require real-time video surveillance for security, operational efficiency, or research, among many others, will benefit from increased usability and responsiveness, as well as customization and prioritization of audio, video, and data transmissions.

"We look forward to collaborating with Blue Sky Network, which has proven expertise in SATCOM innovation and enthusiasm for delivering complex engineering solutions to enterprise and government customers," said Stewart McCone, CEO of Videosoft Global. "With the addition of SkyLink to the Videosoft stable, we are able to introduce a new era of live streaming and a full turn-key solution that bridges a crucial gap for end-users and transforms our plug-and-play vision into a tangible reality."

"Our clients require live streaming technology for improved situational awareness with small form factor devices to meet their critical mission needs," said Tucker Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Sky Network. "Blue Sky Network is committed to offering the complete package of best-in-class solutions to our customers. This partnership with Videosoft now represents a step-change improvement to the solutions we offer."

In addition to the joint engineering development, Videosoft will become a preferred reseller of Blue Sky Network's satellite communications solutions, including both hardware and Iridium Certus service.

Connect with Blue Sky Network at Global MilSatCom, November 6-8, 2023, or Pacific Marine Expo, November 8-9, 2023, to learn more.

About Videosoft

Videosoft Global is fast establishing itself as a global leader in high-quality, low-latency live video streaming solutions across wireless networks. Its unparalleled technology seamlessly integrates adaptive video compression and transmission protocols, revolutionising streaming capabilities by delivering remarkable ultra-low bandwidth performance starting from as little as 4kbps. This redefines the notion of a 'low bandwidth' video solution and 'works when you need it most', even in the most challenging of environments.

Hardware and network agnostic, Videosoft is well placed to meet the needs of customers experiencing real-time video challenges from remote locations, providing tailored solutions across many markets. Learn more at: videosoftglobal.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Blue Sky Network

Blue Sky Network is an industry-leading provider of global solutions engineered for the future of land, sea, and air communications. Founded in 2001, our deep expertise in connectivity and intelligent fleet management, combined with a collaborative, solutions-first approach toward innovation, enables customers to reliably track, manage, and engage their high-value assets in real time from any location in the world. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., with an office in São Paulo, Brazil, we serve a customer base and partner network spanning more than 50 countries. Blue Sky Network is an Iridium service partner and VAM. Learn more at: blueskynetwork.com and follow on LinkedIn or Twitter @blueskynetwork.

