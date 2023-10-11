Blue Sky Network Unveils New Brand in Support of Expanded Product, Solutions and Network Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Network, a leading provider of mobile communications and enterprise intelligence for organizations, today announced the launch of a new brand and digital presence in support of the company's expanded mobile communications offerings and network capabilities. The brand transformation and new digital presence better reflects the company's advanced engineering approach and comprehensive suite of dual-mode satellite (SATCOM) and cellular voice communications solutions to deliver reliable connectivity to high-value assets, from any location on the planet.

"With more than two decades of industry experience rooted in aviation, we have expanded to offer our customers more sophisticated solutions to meet their connectivity needs on land or at sea," says Tucker Morrison, CEO of Blue Sky Network, "This update now reflects our collaborative, solutions-first approach toward innovation, our truly global footprint, and showcases our cutting-edge dual-mode product line."

Blue Sky Network is an engineering-forward company offering innovative products that solve complex connectivity needs. It serves a customer base and partner network spanning more than 50 countries in diverse markets from emergency services, military and government, to energy, transportation and logistics.

Customers benefit from innovative and evolving technology to ensure seamless global connectivity through a combination of the latest devices along with reliable, dual-mode network connectivity with access to both the Iridium global network and cellular mobile. The company also offers a platform of cloud-based analytics, command and control intelligence products, and advanced global asset tracking and monitoring capabilities.

In 2022, Blue Sky Network joined ACR Group's portfolio of companies further extending its offering of SATCOM solutions across industries and market sectors, providing customers with customized and reliable connectivity around the globe.

ABOUT BLUE SKY NETWORK

Blue Sky Network is an industry-leading provider of global solutions engineered for the future of land, sea, and air communications. Founded in 2001, our deep expertise in connectivity and intelligent fleet management, combined with a collaborative, solutions-first approach toward innovation, enables customers to reliably track, manage and engage their high-value assets in real time from any location in the world. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., with an office in São Paulo, Brazil, we serve a customer base and partner network spanning more than 50 countries. Blue Sky Network is an Iridium service partner and VAM.

