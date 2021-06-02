Blue Sky Uranium to Host Live Webinar on Wednesday, June 2nd at 2pm ET/11:00am PST
Jun 02, 2021, 07:00 ET
TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF
VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nikolaos Cacos, President and CEO and Guillermo Pensado, VP, Exploration & Development will go through Blue Sky's June presentation including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones.
You can register for the webinar below:
HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand via email to [email protected].
About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
Share this article