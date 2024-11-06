Blue Tide Environmental Welcomes Terence McHugh as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Tide Environmental ("Blue Tide" or the "Company"), an environmental company focused on developing a network of used motor oil ("UMO") recycling facilities across North America, today announced the appointment of Terence ("Terry") McHugh as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Blue Tide is a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater") and is partly owned by Pennzoil Quaker State Company, a subsidiary of Shell plc ("Shell").

McHugh brings more than 25 years of executive leadership and expertise in the energy and chemical sectors to the Company, and has a proven track record in business development, global operations, and process technology innovation.

"We are thrilled to have Terry join the Blue Tide team as the Company continues to scale its recycling efforts," said David Cecere, Partner at Tailwater Capital, and Board Member of Blue Tide. "Terry's deep expertise in refining, sustainable fuels, and business development, combined with his proven leadership in global operations, make him an invaluable addition as Blue Tide furthers its mission of providing innovative recycling solutions to the lubricants industry."

McHugh previously served as the Vice President and Global Head of Product Line Hydroprocessing Catalysts and Adsorbents at Evonik Corporation, where he led significant innovation and growth initiatives, and also was instrumental in the integration of Porocel International into Evonik's global catalyst business line, involving 6 different sites in Asia, North America and Europe. His extensive experience in refining, catalyst technologies, and sustainable fuels aligns with Blue Tide's commitment to driving innovation in environmental sustainability.

Throughout his extensive career, McHugh has held key leadership positions, including President and Chief Operating Officer at Porocel International, where he oversaw global operations and drove significant business growth for nearly a decade.

"As a company at the forefront of innovation in used oil recycling, I'm thrilled to step into this role at Blue Tide," said McHugh. "With my background in refining and sustainable technologies, I believe we can further enhance Blue Tide's impact on the environment, while expanding our operations across North America. I look forward to leading this talented team toward our shared vision of a cleaner future."

McHugh holds an MBA in finance from the University of Denver, as well as a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Idaho.

About Blue Tide Environmental

Blue Tide Environmental is focused on building and developing a network of used motor oil recycling facilities across North America. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Blue Tide Environmental offers sustainable solutions to the lubricants industry. By pairing management's development and operational expertise with advanced hydroprocessing technology, the company recycles used motor oil ("UMO") to produce high-quality paraffinic Group II+ base oils at its Baytown, Texas facility. Blue Tide is a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC, a private equity firm based in Dallas. Please visit https://bluetideenv.com / for more information.

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.9 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 180 transactions representing over $26 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

