Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV (the "Company") (NYSE: BWIV.U), a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Hernandez, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 13,000,000 units, which includes 500,000 units issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option, at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $130,000,000.

The Company's units began trading on New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "BWIV.U" on March 20, 2026. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on NYSE under the symbols "BWIV" and "BWIV.WS", respectively.

BTIG, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 19, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by email at [email protected], or by accessing the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company intends to focus on high-growth companies that generate transformative value through the development and deployment of AI-driven technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Stephanie Mercier

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV