Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and CEO, to Ring NYSE Closing Bell® Following $130 Million IPO of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV ("Blue Water IV" or the "Company") (NYSE: BWIV.U) announced today that Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and CEO of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV and Founder and Senior Managing Partner of Blue Water Venture Partners, LLC, will ring the Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange to mark its recent $130 million initial public offering as well as the continued expansion of the Blue Water platform.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV completed its initial public offering, raising $130 million in gross proceeds through the sale of 13,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The Company is focused on identifying and acquiring high-growth businesses, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and advanced technology sectors.

This transaction represents Hernandez's fourth SPAC, further solidifying his track record of sponsoring investment vehicles that bring innovative companies to the public markets.

"We are honored to ring the Closing Bell at the most storied exchange in history, here in the world's greatest city, New York," said Hernandez. "Artificial intelligence and advanced technologies are reshaping the global economy, and Blue Water IV is positioned to partner with leading businesses driving that transformation."

The Closing Bell will take place at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The ceremony will be streamed live at NYSE.com and across the New York Stock Exchange's official media channels. A replay, along with video and photos from the event, will be made available following the close.

Livestream: https://www.nyse.com/bell

The Company's units began trading on New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "BWIV.U" on March 20, 2026. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on NYSE under the symbols "BWIV" and "BWIV.WS", respectively.

BTIG, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 19, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by email at [email protected], or by accessing the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company intends to focus on high-growth companies that generate transformative value through the development and deployment of AI-driven technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Stephanie Mercier

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV