Blue Water Invests $8.8 Million in Upgrades Throughout Hotel Portfolio

OCEAN CITY, Md., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development, a premier outdoor hospitality and property management company, is excited to announce a series of upgrades to four of its oceanfront hotels. This $8.8 Million investment will give these properties the extra infrastructure they need heading into spring break and summer vacation seasons.

SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel, formerly known as the iconic Atlantic Oceanfront Inn has gone through a complete transformation into the most stylish oceanfront hotel in Ocean City, Maryland, complete with a cool, retro surf vibe. This $4.7 million renovation was a total reinvention of this iconic ocean front location that offers convenient access to the beach, convention center, the boardwalk and the landmark Seacrets bar and restaurant. Upgraded features include new luxury vinyl tile flooring with vibrant carpeting, plush sofas that convert to pull out beds, warm-toned furniture, retro-style dining table and chairs, a 55" flat panel TV, retro apartment-sized refrigerators, a BRU-pod Cuisinart coffeemaker and a private balcony with Adirondack chairs. Guests can enjoy artwork by artist Hamilton Glass as well as decorations showing local landmarks. Steps away from the beach in Ocean City and the Ocean City Convention Center, guests can enjoy a selfie with an OC-themed mural, as well as an outdoor space with lawn games fun for the whole family. Guests will enjoy complimentary beach chairs during their stay and will now have the added convenience of a new beachside bathroom facility. This project will set a new bar in Ocean City for oceanfront hotels that offer the trifecta of comfort convenience and cool.

Bay Resort Waterfront Hotel, based in Dewey Beach, DE, is undergoing a $120,000 upgrade. Their guest rooms will include a furniture refresh, new bedding package, carpet replacement, interior paint in vibrant coastal hues, new microwaves, and the addition of a guest room coffee program. Exterior updates include upgraded guest room locks and fresh paint. Guests will also find sweet treats and cool beverages in the revamped lobby snack shop.

Commander Hotel & Suites is undergoing a $2m investment to introduce a multitude of thrilling amenities. In addition to a new luxury-vinyl plank flooring with fresh paint and new dining tables, the hotel will receive plush pullout sofas, new bathroom vanities and plumbing fixtures in the guest rooms. The outdoor pool area will have new lounge chairs and umbrellas, a new fence, and non-slip coating on the pool deck. The indoor pool will receive a new dehumidification system. The restaurant will have new siding, a new roof, and non-slip coating on the bar floor. The lobby is bright and fresh with new paint, a refreshed coffee station, new seating areas, and a library.

Crystal Coast Oceanfront Hotel, based in Pine Knoll Shores, NC, is getting a $2 million upgrade. Its outdoor area will now feature a playground, picnic tables, hammocks, lush landscaping, fire pits, twinkle lights, and an area for live entertainment. The hotel's restaurant will be revamped with the addition of a new bar, flat panels TV's, and garage doors to allow for an open-air concept in season.

Comfort Inn & Suites Daytona Beach, based in Daytona FL, will see a $10,000 investment in several exciting features. Guests can now workout in our new fitness center or work remotely at a new business kiosk equipped with a computer and printer. Additionally, for those who prefer dining in, the hotel introduced a fresh food menu and revamped beverage offerings.

"Our guests deserve the best we have to offer, and we want our properties to have everything they need heading into the travel season," said Lorrie Miller, Regional Operations Manager at Blue Water. "Our guests' experience is always our top priority for these property enhancements, and we hope they enjoy these upgraded features."

